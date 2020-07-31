Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Did You Know Sligo Auto Salvage Offers Business to Business Delivery?
Sligo Auto Salvage provides B2B delivery to Clarion and surrounding areas, as well as, a scheduled route to the Franklin/Oil City area on Thursdays.
Need a new or used part? Sligo Auto Salvage can deliver it to your business’ door.
Sligo Auto not only offers quality used auto parts, they also sell brand new aftermarket parts at unbelievable prices.
Sligo Auto Salvage is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Call 814-745-3300 to find the right parts for you.
To schedule service or repair, please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.
Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.
If you haven’t been there lately, it’s time to take a look at what’s new.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.