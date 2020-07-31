Teen Accused of Pulling Knife and Threatening to Kill Man Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A teen who threatened to kill a man in Paint Township waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 19-year-old Cara Marie Moore, of Titusville, were waived for court on Tuesday, July 28:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Moore is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Paint Township residence earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of harassment at a location on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Baughman, of PSP Clarion, arrived at the scene and spoke with a known victim who allegedly related he was in his residence when Cara Moore entered the residence uninvited and demanded to see a known juvenile.

The victim reported he told Moore to leave the property repeatedly, and Moore refused. The victim stated that when he attempted to escort her from the residence, she punched the left side of his face with a closed fist, then struck the right side of his face with an open hand.

According to the complaint, Moore then exited the residence and returned with a knife. She allegedly approached the victim with the knife and stated, “I’ll f****** kill you.”

Moore was then restrained by a known woman and pushed out of the residence. Moore and the known woman then allegedly fled the area in an unknown direction, the complaint states.

Moore was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:41 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

