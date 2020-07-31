Traffic Stop Leads to Knox Man Arrested for Drug Possession

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man and a Punxsutawney woman were arrested on Wednesday for drug possession following a traffic stop on State Route 119.

Around 12:03 a.m. on July 29, troopers stationed out of Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Punxsutawney initiated a traffic stop on a gray Honda Accord for multiple lane violations on State Route 119, near its intersection with Rikers Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

Upon their approach to the vehicle, the troopers immediately detected the strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from within the vehicle among other visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment.

The troopers asked the male operator – identified as a 36-year-old Knox man – to step out of the vehicle where they conducted a battery of field sobriety tests. Subsequently, the Knox man was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of suspected marijuana, suspected benzodiazepine pills, and related drug paraphernalia.

The female passenger – identified as a 32-year-old Punxsutawney female – was also placed under arrest for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The names of the individuals arrested were not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.