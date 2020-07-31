Woman Faces Charges for Burglary in Pinegrove Township

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is facing felony charges related to a reported burglary at a residence in Pinegrove Township last fall.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 25-year-old Keela Marie Baker, of Franklin, were waived for court on July 29:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Baker remains lodged in the Venango County Jail pending $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last autumn in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, involving Keela Baker.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 9, 2019, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Powell Road, in Venus, Pinegrove Township, Venango County, in reference to a report of a known female that had been on the property the previous weekend and had allegedly removed items from the residence.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that while she was gone over the weekend, Keela Baker stole a water pump, a power drill, and a power saw from the Pinegrove Township residence.

Baker was allegedly seen on the property by a known witness who later confirmed Baker was there with a man. The witness told police Baker told her she was just getting some of her belongings. Baker also allegedly admitted to the witness that she had broken a lock on the garage, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to Baker at the Venango County Jail on July 10, 2020.

According to the complaint, Baker then admitted she had been at the residence and had broken a lock on the garage, but denied taking any of the missing items. Baker also revealed the identity of the known man that was with her at the residence.

The complaint states police then spoke with the known man. He allegedly admitted to being at the residence with Baker that day and said she told him they were just picking up some things. He said he later learned the items were stolen and returned them to the rightful owner.

Baker was arraigned on the charges on July 28.

Court documents indicate Baker has a history of theft, drug, and child endangerment charges in Venango County.

