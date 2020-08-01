A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

