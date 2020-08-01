Case Against Woman Involved in Clarion County Burglaries Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Reynoldsville woman involved in two Clarion County burglaries have been waived for court.

According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old Kelly Jo Fenstermaker were waived for court on Tuesday, July 28:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1– Receiving Stolen Property Misdemeanor 1– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Fenstermaker remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges.

The charges stem from an investigation into two burglaries in Clarion County.

Details of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into two separate burglaries in April of 2020, one in Clarion Township and one in Paint Township.

The first victim reported that she and another individual were out of their house and returned to find several items missing, including the SD memory card from a video security camera system, the complaint states.

A second victim reported that he came home and noticed the sliding glass door to his basement was open, then walked around his home and discovered items missing, including money, lottery tickets, jewelry, approximately $2,000 worth of rare coins, and a Northwest Savings bank bag containing a checkbook, the complaint indicates.

Clarion-based State Police then received information that Reynoldsville Borough Police were investigating an incident involving 30-year-old Jesse Collier, of Brockway, and Kelly Fenstermaker.

Clarion-based State Police contacted Reynoldsville Borough Police and were informed that a search of the residence where Fenstermaker and Collier were living, as well as Collier’s vehicle, revealed numerous items that belonged to the victims in the two burglaries in Clarion County, as well as items belonging to other victims from reported burglaries being investigated by Marienville-based State Police and Punxsutawney-based State Police, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Fenstermaker reported that she began dating Collier in August/September 2019 after he was released from prison, and said he started “bringing things” into her home and saying they were things his mother was storing while he was in prison, the complaint indicates.

Fenstermaker also reportedly told police that Collier had robbed a family member who upset him by kicking him out of her house. She reported they went to a house in Clarion Township, where Collier said he was going to see a known woman, and Collier said he would be right back. He then allegedly went into the house and returned a short time later carrying a backpack.

She told police Collier then told her the known woman was not home, so they needed to go to Clarion University, where she worked. Fenstermaker drove him to the university and dropped him off and parked in a lot on the other side of the building. She told police when Collier returned, he got something from the back of the car, then left again, and approximately ten minutes later returned carrying a bag.

According to the complaint, Fenstermaker said she found out later he broke a window in the known woman’s car and took a purse “as payment.”

Fenstermaker was then questioned about the second burglary.

The complaint states she reported that she and Collier went to Collier’s step-father’s business looking for Collier’s step-father, but he wasn’t at the business, so Collier told her he might be at another relative’s house down the road. He told her to pull up the road and park, and he would be right back. She told police Collier left carrying the backpack again, then returned 20 minutes later.

Collier was also interviewed regarding the incidents.

According to the complaint, Collier told police, “all he knows is that Kelly had a whole house full of stolen stuff, and she had a lot of stolen stuff in his vehicle.” He reportedly admitted to selling “some stuff” for Fenstermaker but denied knowing anything about the burglaries.

Photos of the recovered items were shared with the victims so they could identify items taken from their homes. The victims were also asked if they knew Collier and if he had ever been in their homes. Each of the victims answered they knew Collier, and he had been to their homes previously. One victim also noted Collier knew about his security cameras and knew where to find the main controls and his safe, and another victim stated Collier knew about the safe in his bedroom, the complaint states.

All of the victims reported Fenstermaker had never been in their homes, as far as they knew, the complaint notes.

Fenstermaker was arraigned on the charges on July 15.

Case against Collier:

Collier was arraigned on the following charges on July 7:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

A hearing scheduled for Collier on July 28 was continued and is scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. on August 11.

Collier also remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges.

Additional Cases Against Fenstermaker and Collier

Court documents indicate Fenstermaker also has several cases pending in Jefferson County, ranging from additional burglary and theft charges to drug charges. In addition, she is awaiting sentencing on August 26 in Clarion County on one first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking related to a case where she reportedly cashed a fake gaming ticket in New Bethlehem.

Collier is also scheduled to stand for a hearing on August 4 in Jefferson County on burglary charges related to a burglary in Eldred Township in November 2019.

Court documents indicate Collier also has another burglary case pending in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

