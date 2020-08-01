Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kendra Craddock’s “Mexican City Soup”

Try out this original soup recipe by Kendra Craddock!

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 fresh jalapenos- seeded and chopped



1 onion- chopped2 tsp chopped garlic4 (14.5 oz.) cans of chicken broth1 pound cooked and shredded chicken breast1 can diced tomatoes- undrained1 can (7.75 oz.) El Pato Tomato Sauce (Yellow can in the Mexican food section)1/2 tsp cumin1 tsp dried cilantro4 tbsp of fresh lime juice1 cup Minute White rice3 medium ripe avocados- peeled, cored, and chopped1/3 cup fresh cilantro- chopped1 lime- sliced into 8 wedges1 package- Queso de Fresco Cheese- crumbledTortilla Chips (Lime or Regular)

Directions

Saute onions, garlic, and jalapenos in Olive Oil until tender in a large pot. Add in chicken, chicken brother, tomatoes, El Pato Tomato Sauce, cumin, dried cilantro, and lime juice. Bring to a light boil. Turn off and add rice. Let sit for 10 minutes. Divide avocado into bowls. Spoon soup of avocado. Top with fresh cilantro, crumbled queso cheese, and squeeze lime wedge. Serve with Tortilla chips. Enjoy!

