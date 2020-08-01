Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kendra Craddock’s “Mexican City Soup”
Try out this original soup recipe by Kendra Craddock!
Ingredients
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 fresh jalapenos- seeded and chopped
2 tsp chopped garlic
4 (14.5 oz.) cans of chicken broth
1 pound cooked and shredded chicken breast
1 can diced tomatoes- undrained
1 can (7.75 oz.) El Pato Tomato Sauce (Yellow can in the Mexican food section)
1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp dried cilantro
4 tbsp of fresh lime juice
1 cup Minute White rice
3 medium ripe avocados- peeled, cored, and chopped
1/3 cup fresh cilantro- chopped
1 lime- sliced into 8 wedges
1 package- Queso de Fresco Cheese- crumbled
Tortilla Chips (Lime or Regular)
Directions
Saute onions, garlic, and jalapenos in Olive Oil until tender in a large pot. Add in chicken, chicken brother, tomatoes, El Pato Tomato Sauce, cumin, dried cilantro, and lime juice. Bring to a light boil. Turn off and add rice. Let sit for 10 minutes. Divide avocado into bowls. Spoon soup of avocado. Top with fresh cilantro, crumbled queso cheese, and squeeze lime wedge. Serve with Tortilla chips. Enjoy!
