Featured Local Job: Car Detailer

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca is looking for an experienced car detailer for a full time position.

Must be willing to work evenings and weekends. Please stop by the dealership for an application or email your resume to jay@griffinphillisford.com



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.