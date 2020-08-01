Free Movie Night at the Moonlite Drive-In Set for August 5

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local business and a non-profit organization have partnered to sponsor a free drive-in movie night for area residents.

One of a Kind Design and the Fryburg Junior Marksmen will be presenting the 2004 film Miracle at the Brookville Moonlite Drive-In Theater, on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The film, which depicts the true story of the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, was chosen for its patriotic and uniquely American message.

“The movie selection is meaningful to us because our team was preparing to send four shooters to the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championship in Colorado Springs back in April. Due to the COVID shutdown, that event has been postponed,” said Ashley Ahrens, Head Coach of the team.

“We continue to hold out hope that the competition will be rescheduled.”

“Our community could use some good right now,” said Julie Graf, Assistant Coach of the team

and owner of One of a Kind Design.

Ahrens and Graf agree that this movie not only keeps the Junior Olympic hope alive, but also unites the community and promotes patriotism, all much needed in these trying times.

In the midst of COVID-19, Moonlite Drive-In Theater graciously opened its doors to local

schools for graduation ceremonies, local churches to hold services, and collected donations for

area food banks.

“When searching for a community partner that could help us invest a little something fun in our community, Moonlite Drive-In was our first pick.” said Graf. “We want people to come out and support the drive-in, share in some patriotic passion, and have a great time with neighbors and friends.”

The movie night, set for Wednesday, August 5, will be free and open to the public. Cash donations will be collected at the gate to assist in filling and sending care boxes to deployed military from Pennsylvania.

Complimentary American “cheering” flags will be handed out at the gate until supplies are

exhausted.

The Moonlite Drive-In Theatre is located at 5268 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825.

