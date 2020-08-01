Joe Ann Whitling, age 80, of Mercer and formerly of Nickleville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Born May 14, 1940, in Grove City, she was a daughter of the late Edward Benjamin Whitling and Bessie Ann Ritts Whitling.

She was a protestant.

Joe Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Viola May Whitling and Eula Marie Whitling; a half-brother, James Edward Whitling; half-sister, Grace Winifred Whitling Ritts; and a half brother who died in infancy.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.

Interment will take place in the Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

