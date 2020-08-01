Lucinda Springer, 99, formerly of Cranberry, went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on January 19th, 1920, she was the daughter of the late John Brown Bowersox and May Caroline Voqus Brown Bowersox.

She was a member of Hill City United Methodist Church.

On May 23rd, 1936, she married Harry P. Springer, who preceded her in death.

Lucinda worked as a waitress and was also a devoted mother to her children.

Surviving is a son, Larry Springer and his wife Connie of Franklin, and four daughters, Sandi Cozard of AZ, Jean Indicavitch of AZ, Kay Best of Harrisburg, and Carol Dolby of Oil City. Two brothers also survive, John Bowersox of Oil City, and Ross Bowersox of Oil City.

Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 34 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Harry, preceding her in death is a son Ronald E. Springer, six sisters, Ethel Dibb, Mildred Hartman, Ellet Minich, Flora Swartzlander, Violet Hillard, and Ceil McGuire, and two brothers, Paul and Ray Bowersox.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future.

Interment will be at Heckathorn Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

