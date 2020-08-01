Police: Oil City Man Jailed After Shoving Father to the Ground, Kicking, Punching Him

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after he reportedly shoved his father to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Palmer on July 25:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last week in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:55 a.m. on July 25, Franklin-based State Police spoke to a known victim at a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.

The victim reported he was in the house when he heard pounding on the rear door and a voice that he did not recognize. He then went to the door and realized it was his son, Jeremy Palmer.

The victim said Palmer was speaking with “a weird accent” and saying the victim owed him money. The victim let Palmer in the house, at which time Palmer attacked him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that Palmer pushed him to the ground, then kicked and punched him. The victim noted that he was concerned about being around the knives in the kitchen, so he made his way to the back porch, where the assault continued, and Palmer continued to punch and kick him.

When police arrived, they found Palmer, with bloody hands, standing over the victim, who was lying on the porch with “blood streaming from his head,” according to the complaint.

The victim had a cut and puncture to his left ear, swelling and abrasions on both sides of his head in the area of his temples, abrasions to the top of his head, and abrasions to both elbows. He also reported head and jaw pain.

Palmer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:40 p.m. on July 25.

The charges were held for court on July 29 and transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Palmer remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, and the bail action reason listed as “will not comply with bail conditions. Danger to self and others.”

