State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Go-Pro Cameras, Metal Detectors, Shotgun

Saturday, August 1, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-day-timeST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a theft that occurred in July in Saint Petersburg Borough.

PSP Clarion responded to a residence on Short Street, Saint Petersburg Borough, Clarion County for a report of a theft that occurred sometime between July 4, 2020, and July 8, 2020.

An unknown actor(s) entered and removed two Go-Pro cameras, two metal detectors (one is a Minelab brand), and a 16 gauge shotgun, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.


