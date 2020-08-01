Summer L. (Lovelady) Meagher

Summer L. Meagher, 51, of 117 Little Egypt Rd. Seneca, PA, died at 4:25 P.M. on Thursday July 30, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 28, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was the daughter of Steven & Gwynn Searle Lovelady.

Summer was a graduate of Brighton High School in Utah.

She was married Nov. 30, 2002 to James W. Meagher Jr. and he survives.

Summer was the owner and operator of the Gelous Nail Salon.

She enjoyed playing Candy Crush and the companionship of her two sweet dogs Divot and Bogey.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a daughter, Daiquirri Street and her companion Alex of Portland, OR; two brothers, Monty Lovelady of Ft. Worth, TX and Jarrod Lovelady of Murray, UT; a sister, Sicily Williams of West Jordan, UT; and her mother and father-in-law, James & Beatrice Meagher of Tionesta.

Private Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma, OK 73123

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

