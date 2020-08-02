A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

