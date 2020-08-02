Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Thad Miles
Thad Miles served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Thaddeus Scott Miles
Born: March 29, 1938
Died: April 9, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: United States Army Reserves
Thad served our country in the Army Reserves and did his training in Texas.
He also served the community as a member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board, as well as a church trustee for Clarion First Baptist Church.
He was laid to rest at Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
Click here to view a full obituary.
