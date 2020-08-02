Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s One Pan Taco Dinner

It’s a one stop shop with this zesty One Pan Taco Dinner by Sue Reed!

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 pkt(1-¼ oz) Taco seasoning mix



2 cups white minute rice, uncooked1 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 cups shredded lettuce1 large tomato, chopped

Directions

Brown meat in a large skillet on medium heat; drain. Add 2 cups water and seasoning mix; bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Sprinkle with cheese; cover. Cook on low heat for 5 minutes. Top with lettuce and tomato right before serving. You can also top with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole. Enjoy!

