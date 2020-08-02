Dorothy J. Chatley, 85, a resident of 1477 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 4:30 PM Friday, July 31, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 5, 1934, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late George Harold Wolfe and Dorothy Louise (Grace) Wolfe.

Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She enjoyed, and looked forward to spending quality time with family and friends; and was devoted to always helping others in any way she could.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Mrs. Chatley is survived by her children: Diane J. Laemmer and her husband, Rolf of Rocky Grove, Mark A. Chatley of Franklin, and Kevin L. Chatley and his wife, Arlene of Oil City; also surviving are her grandchildren: April Haupt and husband Shawn, Douglas Baker, Sandra Baker, and Lisa Hodge and her husband, David; in addition to 9 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her beloved cats: Goldie and Jiffy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a half-brother, Donald L. Wilt; and by a special cousin, Bobby McKinley.

The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. All Commonwealth of Pennsylvania mandated guidelines, relating to funeral service, with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, including facemasks and social distancing shall be in force.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

