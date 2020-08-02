Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

George C. Kuhl

Sunday, August 2, 2020 @ 05:08 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Kuhl,George C. Kuhl, 85, of Marienville, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1935, to the late Elizabeth Paunovic Kuhl and George C. Kuhl in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

He was a 1953 graduate of Allegheny High School.

After the death of his mother, he and his sister Betty Lou Kuhl were raised by his grandmother, Anna Paunovic.

He married Barbara Bach in 1964 and they lived in Sheraden before moving the family to the quiet, peaceful mountains of Elk and Forest Counties.

He served in the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet as an Electronic Technician, and after his Navy discharge was employed by Xerox Corporation as a Copy Machine Technician.

He and the family operated Kuhl’s Grocery and Ice Cream Truck on Zimmerman Hill; he was employed by Graham Copy and custodian at East Forest School before retiring to own and operate the Bucktail Hotel in Marienville with his wife.

Before health problems slowed him down, he was the number one baker and handyman! He could name the singer of songs from the 1930s on, plus the words to the song, and name movie actors just by hearing their voice. George was also a championship swimmer in High School and in the Navy.

He is preceded in death by mother, grandmother, sister, and cousins Regis Briney, and Mary Lou Winkowski.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, and their four daughters, Christine (Jon) Towle of Massachusetts, Johanna (Eric) Patton of Zimmerman Hill, Melissa (William) Lonkert of Moon Township, and Amy (Roger) Pieto of Hookstown; and son, George C. Kuhl III (Laura) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Sixteen grandchildren: Justin (Sami), Joseph, Ashley (Adam), Alexandra, Heather, Megan, Lena, Daniel, Rachael, Sadie, Abigail, Roger, George IV, Milo, Anthony, and Imogen; and four great grandchildren: Tegan, Emberly, Ronan, and Juneau. He is also survived by cousins Shirley Ross (Earl), George Briney (Jandy), Ronald Briney (Carole), Joseph Hatala (Judy), Robert Hatala, Thomas Hatala, and his goddaughter Mary Ann (Thomas) Hussar, Janice Marzolf and John Paunovic.

The family will receive friends at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM.

Friends will also be received on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the funeral home from 10-11 AM. A funeral service will directly follow at 11 AM.

Interment will follow in the North Forest Cemetery, Marienville.

Memorials donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.


