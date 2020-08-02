Michael Patton Advising: Playing Defense – Three Stock Strategies to Help Control Risk

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Playing Defense: Three Stock Strategies to Help Control Risk.

Defensive stock strategies can help a portfolio better weather an economic downturn or bouts of market volatility without sacrificing all the growth potential of equities. If you are nearing retirement or just want to lower your risk exposure, these strategies may help you manage risk while maintaining an appropriate equity portfolio.

Temper Volatility

All stocks are volatile to some degree, but some have been less volatile historically than others. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) labeled “minimum volatility” or “low volatility” are constructed with an eye toward managing volatility.

One commonly used measure of a stock or stock fund’s volatility is beta, which is typically published with other information about an investment.

Read the full article here.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttp://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


