SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Beef Tips Over Noodles on Sunday, Daily Specials Available, Seating Limited
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Beef Tips over Noodles as their special on Sunday, August 2. There are also daily specials throughout the week!
Due to new restrictions seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, August 2 – Beef Tips over Noodles
- Monday, August 3 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, August 4 – Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, August 5 – Fish Sandwich or 4-Piece Chicken Dinner
- Thursday, August 6 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, August 7 – Fish
- Saturday, August 8 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
