Today – Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

