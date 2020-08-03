Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc.

