Betty M. (McDaniel) Whitman

Betty M. Whitman, 90, of Rockland, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her family.

Betty was born in Franklin on December 4, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Theron and Viola Titus McDaniel.

She was a graduate of Rockland School. Betty was a consummate homemaker. She enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, reading, playing cards, and the company of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren and close friends as “Darlin”. Mrs. Whitman was a long time member of the board of directors of the Melat Cemetery.

Betty was married in Meadville on January 18, 1946, to John C. Whitman. Mr. Whitman preceded her in death on January 12, 2012.

Betty is survived by five children, Maxine Whitman of Rockland, Linda F. Barnes and her husband, Gary, of Cranberry, Charlotte Y. Switzer, John C. Whitman Jr. and his wife, Becky, and Michael Whitman, all of Rockland; a son-in-law, Phillip B. Shuffstall Sr.; seven grandchildren, Lydia Burris and her husband, David, of Rockland, Jason Switzer and his wife, Holly, of Hilliards, Cory Barnes and his wife, Phylisha, of Franklin, Phillip B. Shuffstall Jr. of Pittsburgh, Cheyanne Shuffstall of Knox, Allysan Whitman and Ashley Whitman, both of Rockland; eleven great grandchildren, Shavonne, Daryan, Colton, Morgan, Dacoda, Evan, Kendra, Caden, Colin, Xander, Ezra; three great great grandchildren, Chloe, Elvira, and Alistair; a sister, Phyllis Ann Snyder of Rockland, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Irene J. Blair and Shawnee A. Shuffstall; three brothers, Larry J. Snyder, William McDaniel, and T.R. McDaniel; and a son-in-law, David Switzer.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Melat Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Whitman’s name may be made to Melat Cemetery, c/o Lynne Hatch, 210 Melat Cemetery Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., Seneca, Cranberry Twp. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

