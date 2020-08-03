Betty R. Wallwork, 87, DuBois, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.

Born November 23, 1932, in Hazen, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Mason) Bushley.

On September 17, 1979, she married Robert P. Wallwork. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2013.

Betty graduated from Falls Creek High School. She lived in the area all her life and served the area as a self-employed carpet mechanic. Betty was a member of the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by two sons, Edward (Judy) Kengersky and Randy (Diane) Kengersky, all of Falls Creek; two step-daughters, Mrs. Dave (Jeanne) Stake, Leeper, and Mrs. Thomas (Janet) Torrell, Reynoldsville; two sisters, Mrs. Thomas (Joan) Jones, NC, and Mrs. Percy (Nancy) Clark, OH; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Edgar, and her step-son, John Wallwork.

Friends and family will be received Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church.

Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church, 220 Main St., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Adamson Funeral Chapel will be in charge of the arrangements.

