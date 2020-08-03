Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Lemon Delight
Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Lemon Delight is simple and sweet!
Crust: Mix and press the following ingredients into a 9×13 pan:
– 1 stick margarine
– 1 cup flour
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Let cool.
1st Layer: Mix and spread over cooled crust:
– 1 cup powdered sugar
– 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese
– 1 cup Cool Whip
2nd Layer: Let set lightly and then spread over 1st layer.
– 2 pkgs. instant lemon pudding
– 3 cups milk
3rd Layer: Spread additional Cool Whip over 2nd layer then sprinkle with nuts and cherries.
Refrigerate until served.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.