Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Lemon Delight

Lemon Delight is simple and sweet!

Crust: Mix and press the following ingredients into a 9×13 pan:

– 1 stick margarine

– 1 cup flour

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Let cool.

1st Layer: Mix and spread over cooled crust:

– 1 cup powdered sugar

– 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese

– 1 cup Cool Whip

2nd Layer: Let set lightly and then spread over 1st layer.

– 2 pkgs. instant lemon pudding

– 3 cups milk

3rd Layer: Spread additional Cool Whip over 2nd layer then sprinkle with nuts and cherries.

Refrigerate until served.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.