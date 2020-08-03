Corsica Man Faces Terroristic Threats, Assault Charges Following Domestic Altercation

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing terroristic threats and related charges following a domestic altercation on Friday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 31, PSP Punxsutawney received a call regarding an inactive domestic incident at a residence on Howe Road, Corsica, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Upon arrival to the scene, it was determined that a known 50-year-old Corsica woman was assaulted and threatened through a physical altercation with a known 46-year-old man, also of Corsica.

The actor fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Trooper Fulmer, of PSP Punxsutawney, observed the victim’s injuries which were photographed on scene.

A warrant was obtained through magistrate office 54-3-03 and charges are pending for Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Harassment against the actor.

He was placed into custody on August 1 around 2:31 a.m. by Troopers Nicholson and Green.

Trooper Deemer assisted Trooper Fulmer on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

