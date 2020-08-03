Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Corsica Man Faces Terroristic Threats, Assault Charges Following Domestic Altercation

Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-newCORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing terroristic threats and related charges following a domestic altercation on Friday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 31, PSP Punxsutawney received a call regarding an inactive domestic incident at a residence on Howe Road, Corsica, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Upon arrival to the scene, it was determined that a known 50-year-old Corsica woman was assaulted and threatened through a physical altercation with a known 46-year-old man, also of Corsica.

The actor fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Trooper Fulmer, of PSP Punxsutawney, observed the victim’s injuries which were photographed on scene.

A warrant was obtained through magistrate office 54-3-03 and charges are pending for Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Harassment against the actor.

He was placed into custody on August 1 around 2:31 a.m. by Troopers Nicholson and Green.

Trooper Deemer assisted Trooper Fulmer on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

