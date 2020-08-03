Mary Graff Stephens, 94, of Rockland, passed away Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020, in the comfort of her home while in the company of her loving husband.

Mary was born in Oil City on July 13, 1926. She was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Bickel Graff.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long time member of the Rockland United Methodist Church. She had been employed for many years by National Fuel Gas in Oil City.

Mary is survived by her husband, John E. Stephens, whom she married at the Presbyterian Church at Hasson Heights on August 8, 1970. Also surviving are four sisters, Helen Grimm of Zelienople, Lorraine Holtz of Virginia, Cathy Valle of Massachusetts, and Carol Graff of Polk; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, an infant, as well as David, Richard, and William Graff and a sister, Dorothy Graff.

A private graveside service will be held today (Monday) at the Rockland Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Megan Y. Berkebile, pastor of the Rockland United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., Seneca, Cranberry Twp. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

