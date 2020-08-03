Nearly 3,100 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 3,098 total tests at the hospital, 78 have been positive.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, August 3, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/02/2020: 3093

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 2293

Positives: 78

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/02/2020: 14211

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5268

Positives: 293

Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/03/020, 10:00 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 2 ICU.

BMH reported 1 death to PA DOH on Sunday, August 2.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

