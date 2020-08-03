Man Injured in DUI-Related Rollover Crash on Route 62

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a DUI-related rollover crash happened on Friday night on State Route 62 in Tionesta Township.

Police say the accident occurred around 10:05 p.m on Friday, July 31, as a 2001 Saturn SL was traveling south on Route 62 toward the residence of 7656 Route 62, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

According to police, the driver, a known 23-year-old Conneautville man, became distracted by his cellular device, and his car exited the west berm of the roadway. It then struck a wooden staircase and mailbox. The vehicle then spun clockwise and overturned. It came to a final rest on its roof facing north in the southbound travel lane.

The driver suffered suspected minor injuries, but police say he refused transport.

The car sustained disabling damages.

It was determined that the driver was under the influenced of alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Tionesta Ambulance, Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, and Frank’s Auto/Towing assisted at the scene.

The name of the driver was not released.

