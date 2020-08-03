Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Jefferson County Woman Who Yelled ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Struck Officer With Car Door Due in Court Thursday

Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavel-1238036JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman who reportedly hit a state trooper with a car door during a traffic stop is due in court on Thursday.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Ashley Renae Bennett is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 2:00 p.m. on August 6.

She faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2
– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3
– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Bennett is currently free on a $40,000.00 surety bond.

The charges stem from an incident in Punxsutawney in early July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:09 a.m. on July 4, Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Hampton Avenue in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.

According to the complaint, while Trooper Smolko was speaking with the driver, Ashley Bennett was sitting in the passenger seat yelling “Black Lives Matter.” Trooper Munsee walked up to the passenger side door, and at the time, Bennett looked at Trooper Munsee and opened the passenger door striking him with the door in the area of his leg and groin. Bennett then proceeded to get out of the vehicle, disregarding Trooper Munsee’s commands to get back in the vehicle. She then resisted Trooper Munsee’s attempts to detain her.

The complaint notes Bennett was highly intoxicated during the incident.

The following charges were filed against Bennett through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Saturday, July 4.

RELATED:

Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Assault Charges in Punxsutawney


