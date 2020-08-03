Say What?!: Leopard Wanders Through Town After Game Preserve Escape

WALTLOO, South Africa – A leopard escaped from a game preserve in South Africa and was spotted wandering through streets and residential yards before being recaptured.

The SPCA in Waltloo said the leopard escaped from a game preserve through a hole in a fence that is believed to have been cut by poachers.

