Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Organization Donates Supplies to Forest Area School District

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Organization recently donated personal protection supplies to the Forest Area School District.

Representatives Charlene and Ivan Cousins (pictured above) of the disaster relief organization donated 16 gallons of surface sanitizer and 250 masks to the school district.

The donation was made in honor of Curt Furnish, a former teacher at East Forest, who is a longtime member of the Disaster Relief Organization.

