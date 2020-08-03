Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Offers Information About Botox

Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

lauerl-botoxIf you find yourself becoming concerned about frown lines and crow’s feet, contact Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.

In the world of cosmetics and anti-aging, BOTOX® is a word that often comes up. Aging is unavoidable, and unfortunately, so are the symptoms that come with it. Luckily, there are many ways to combat the common signs of aging. The ever-popular BOTOX® cosmetic is one of them!

BOTOX® is best for those that are looking to minimize their frown lines and crow’s feet. These are some of the most obvious signs of aging, especially on the face, and BOTOX® can help.

What Happens During The Procedure?

Before receiving BOTOX®, it’s important to talk to your doctor about your expectations and desires before injection. Although BOTOX® can be a great option for those that are looking to fill in fine lines and wrinkles like crow’s feet, it may not be appropriate for everyone. BOTOX® is injected directly into the skin where wrinkles are most prevalent.

Most patients who receive BOTOX® report that it feels like being pinched, but this depends on the patient. If you’re worried about pain, your doctor may use ice to numb the area, or apply a topical numbing cream before the injection.

Unlike many dermal fillers or procedures, the BOTOX® injection takes just 10 minutes, with most patients able to go back to work immediately after. After injection, BOTOX® lasts about 4 months.

BOTOX® is one of the most extensively studied injectable wrinkle reducers, and has been approved for cosmetic use in over 75 countries. This means that BOTOX® is a safe and easy way to take care of your crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles.

With minimal recovery and natural looking results, BOTOX® is a fantastic weapon in the fight against aging. To learn more about BOTOX® and see if it could be the right anti-aging procedure for you, please schedule a consultation with Laurel Cosmetics!

For more information about this and other procedures offered by Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, visit their website at https://www.drlabrasca.com or call 814-849-6591.

Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery is has 3 convenient locations:

BROOKVILLE
50 Waterford Pike
Brookville, PA 15825

DUBOIS
908 Beaver Drive
DuBois, PA 15801

DUNCANSVILLE
176 Vision Drive
Duncansville, PA 16635

laurel osmetic and plastic logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.