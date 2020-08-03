Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Offers Information About Botox
If you find yourself becoming concerned about frown lines and crow’s feet, contact Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.
In the world of cosmetics and anti-aging, BOTOX® is a word that often comes up. Aging is unavoidable, and unfortunately, so are the symptoms that come with it. Luckily, there are many ways to combat the common signs of aging. The ever-popular BOTOX® cosmetic is one of them!
BOTOX® is best for those that are looking to minimize their frown lines and crow’s feet. These are some of the most obvious signs of aging, especially on the face, and BOTOX® can help.
What Happens During The Procedure?
Before receiving BOTOX®, it’s important to talk to your doctor about your expectations and desires before injection. Although BOTOX® can be a great option for those that are looking to fill in fine lines and wrinkles like crow’s feet, it may not be appropriate for everyone. BOTOX® is injected directly into the skin where wrinkles are most prevalent.
Most patients who receive BOTOX® report that it feels like being pinched, but this depends on the patient. If you’re worried about pain, your doctor may use ice to numb the area, or apply a topical numbing cream before the injection.
Unlike many dermal fillers or procedures, the BOTOX® injection takes just 10 minutes, with most patients able to go back to work immediately after. After injection, BOTOX® lasts about 4 months.
BOTOX® is one of the most extensively studied injectable wrinkle reducers, and has been approved for cosmetic use in over 75 countries. This means that BOTOX® is a safe and easy way to take care of your crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles.
With minimal recovery and natural looking results, BOTOX® is a fantastic weapon in the fight against aging. To learn more about BOTOX® and see if it could be the right anti-aging procedure for you, please schedule a consultation with Laurel Cosmetics!
For more information about this and other procedures offered by Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, visit their website at https://www.drlabrasca.com or call 814-849-6591.
Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery is has 3 convenient locations:
BROOKVILLE
50 Waterford Pike
Brookville, PA 15825
DUBOIS
908 Beaver Drive
DuBois, PA 15801
DUNCANSVILLE
176 Vision Drive
Duncansville, PA 16635
