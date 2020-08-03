State Police Asking Public for Information on Burglary in Emlenton

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information on a burglary that occurred at an Emlenton Borough residence on Saturday night.

At 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, PSP Franklin was dispatched to a private residence on Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, in reference to a burglary and theft.

Upon arrival, it was learned that an unknown perpetrator(s) entered the residence and removed a PlayStation 4 console, two wireless remote controls, a charging dock for the controllers, approximately 10 to 15 video games, and an external hard drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

This case is still under investigation.

