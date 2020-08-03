Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Asking Public for Information on Burglary in Emlenton

Monday, August 3, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information on a burglary that occurred at an Emlenton Borough residence on Saturday night.

At 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, PSP Franklin was dispatched to a private residence on Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, in reference to a burglary and theft.

Upon arrival, it was learned that an unknown perpetrator(s) entered the residence and removed a PlayStation 4 console, two wireless remote controls, a charging dock for the controllers, approximately 10 to 15 video games, and an external hard drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

This case is still under investigation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.