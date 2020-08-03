State Police Calls: DUI, Criminal Mischief, Interference With Custody of Juvenile

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:

Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest in Tionesta

Around 8:40 p.m. on July 17, PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on State Route 36/Smokey Hill Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on a vehicle with an expired registration.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the operator, a 42-year-old Tionesta man, was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was taken into custody and charges will be filed through Magisterial District Court 37-4-93 pending the results of a blood test.

Criminal Mischief at Robertson Car Wash and Laundry

Clarion-based State Police responded to an incident of Criminal Mischief that occurred around 2:21 p.m. on July 28 at 1180 Brookville Street, in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred as a known female broke a lock at Robertson Car Wash and Laundry and caused damage to an interior door.

The property damaged is a Hasp Lock valued at $5.00 and a Wooden Door valued at $50.00.

Interference With Custody of Juvenile

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of interference with child custody that happened on Drayer Street, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known actor provided transportation around 4:00 a.m. on July 1 for a 15-year-old Fairmount City girl away from her home and shelter without legal permission to do so.

The investigation continues.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

