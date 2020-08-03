State Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 36

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Tionesta Borough on Saturday.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident that happened around 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the intersection of Route 36 (Main Street) and Walnut Street, in Tionesta Borough, Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Upon police arrival, only one vehicle was on the scene.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on State Route 36, approaching the intersection of State Route 36 and Walnut Street and struck a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck that was parked on the shoulder next to the Arrowhead Hardware store, occupied by 23-year-old Corey R. Payne, of Ravenna, Ohio. After the impact, the unidentified vehicle continued down State Route 36 traveling south heading toward Greathouse Auto Shop. The pickup sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Payne was not injured.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as an older style, large in size RV with a cream upper top and a light blue bottom, possibly made by Allegro. It also has a full-length brush-style mud flap on the rear bumper.

Please notify PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 for any information on this incident or knowledge of any vehicle matching this description with passenger side damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.