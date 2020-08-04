A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

