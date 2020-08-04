BHS Clarion Purchases Barnes Center, Announces State of the Art Ambulatory Plans

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System and its local hospital, Clarion Hospital, has purchased the property formerly known as the Barnes Center.

The new BHS Clarion location sits high on the hill in the Trinity Point development, just off routes 68 and 80.

Clarion Healthcare System, Inc. purchased the property for $2.65 million from the Clarion University Foundation, Inc. on July 30, according to the Clarion County Office of Register and Recorder.

The System is composed of four affiliates: Clarion Hospital, Health Services of Clarion, Inc., Clarion Development Corporation, Inc., and Clarion Hospital Foundation.

“We meant what we said,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President & CEO. “Butler Health System will invest in healthcare in Clarion County and the surrounding area. During the pandemic, the community understands now more than ever the importance of Clarion Hospital. We are also committed to 21st century ambulatory care, led by local leadership.”

“Butler Health System is committed to local healthcare. We are not here to send care out of the local community,” DeFurio added.

Services at the new BHS location will be anchored by a modern, innovative approach to health care.

“The new location will include a Lifestyle Medicine Institute,” said Dr. Elliot Smith, President of Butler Medical Providers, and Chief of Quality for BHS.

“We are moving away from traditional illness care toward a whole new model of care focused on wellness. The Lifestyle Medicine Institute represents a philosophy and approach to care that will be infused throughout the organization. It will be supported through programs focused on changing lifestyle behaviors, prevention and education, and root cause of chronic diseases. Patients will be guided to the right care, at the right place, at the right cost.”

The new building is likely to include a regional Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, including Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, and Electrophysiology, surrounded by convenient outpatient diagnostic services.

Also at the new site will be a Women’s Health Center. It will house OB-GYN physicians, bone density and ultrasound scans, and a state-of-the-art 3D Mammography, recently purchased by the Clarion Hospital Foundation, thanks to community support through a successful fundraising campaign.

“We will be the healthcare provider of choice in Clarion,” said Steven Davis, Clarion Hospital President. “We are here to stay.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Wilshire also contributed to this story.

