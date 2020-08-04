Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Becky Greathouse’s Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins will go lovely with a cup of coffee in the morning!
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1 egg
1/2 cup canola oil
1/4 cup milk
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 cup zucchini
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Directions
Mix all together. Fill 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
