Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Becky Greathouse’s Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins will go lovely with a cup of coffee in the morning!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar



1 tsp baking soda1 tsp cinnamon1/2 tsp salt1 egg1/2 cup canola oil1/4 cup milk1 Tbsp lemon juice1 cup zucchini1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions

Mix all together. Fill 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

