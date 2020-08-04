Donna L. Jones, 87, of Franklin, entered into the presence of her Lord and savior early in the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born May 18, 1933, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Melvin “Pick” and Florence “Flossy” (Dietrich) Irwin. On November 18, 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Jones; he survives her.

A true friend with a heart of gold and an unwavering commitment and fervent passion for service to others, Donna was widely known for her vivacious spirit and being most welcoming and accepting of everyone, always going out of her way to greet and better know all those she met. Her generosity and affable personality were endearing, thus earning her the nickname, “Grandma Jones” among many in the local community. When asking Donna how she was doing, she would unfailingly respond, “One day at a time,” garnished with a warm smile and kind word for you. She was a dedicated and active member of the Galloway United Methodist Church.

Donna’s affection for family and travel was foremost throughout her life. She and her husband made numerous trips over the years to Gettysburg, Cook Forest, Atlantic City, Sanibel Island, and more. Additionally, Donna’s love for time spent with her children and grandchildren allowed for her to often be found at countless wrestling matches as well as basketball and baseball games avidly cheering on everyone. Donna also extensively enjoyed trips to the casino and concerts with family and friends, and she was never known to turn down a piece of peanut butter pie or an ice cream sundae.

In addition to her husband, Donna will be forever remembered by her three sons, Dan L. Jones and his wife, Cookie, of Anderson, SC, Dale L. Jones and his wife, Sonya, and Donald L. Jones and his wife, Annette, both of Franklin; her daughter, Debby L. Irwin and her husband, Alvin, of Franklin; her daughter-in-law, Carol Jones, of Franklin; and her ten grandchildren, Matthew Jones of Cleveland, OH, Danielle Little and husband, Billy, of Anderson, SC, Dale Jones and his wife, Amy, of Franklin, Jason Jones and his wife, Heather, of Utica, Alvin Irwin of Palmetto, FL, Cole Irwin of Franklin, Cayla Jones of Phoenix, AZ, Carli Kenyon and her husband, Brandon, Nicole Jones, and Cortney Jones, all of Franklin.

Donna is further survived by her twelve great-grandchildren, Harvest, Ansley, and Caelyn, Dawson and Conner, Lindsey and Drew, Austin, Brionna, Jordan, Zy’ere, and Landon.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Duane L. Jones; her brother, Gerald Irwin; and her sister, Betty Hanes. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Donna’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all staff of Oakwood Heights for their compassion, stellar care and service, and support for Donna during her time there.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service for Donna will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donna’s honor to the Franklin Little League Association, P.O. Box 173, Franklin, PA 16323, to the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, PA 16323, and/or to the Oakwood Heights Memorial Fund, 10 Vo-TechDrive, Oil City, PA 16301. You are also encouraged to simply be kind to a stranger and “pay it forward” in honor of Donna’s legacy.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

