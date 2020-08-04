Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Keith Alan Van Duzer

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

VanDuzer Pic (1)Keith Alan Van Duzer, of Clarion, PA, and formerly of Lakeview, OR, and Los Altos Hills, CA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, due to heart disease. He was 56 years old.

Son of Victor and Noreen Van Duzer, of Palo Alto, CA, Keith was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Mountain View High School in northern California, spent three years in the US Army Signal Corps at Foot Hood, Texas, and worked a variety of jobs: as a ranch hand, in building demolition and salvage, on a fishing boat in Alaska, making beef jerky, and hunting mushrooms in the forests of Oregon. He was a history buff and a born leader who rose to supervisory roles in most of his jobs. He loved the outdoors and his Chihuahuas. His family and many friends know him for his ready smile, abundant sense of humor, and boundless generosity.

Keith is survived by his parents; his brother, Chet; and his sister, Beth; by his partner, Kayla Neiswonger, and her children Jeremy, Kathleen, and Isaac—whom Keith loved powerfully. Among those whose lives he particularly touched are Sharon, Jacob, and Bethany.

Keith’s favorite word was “Waaay!”, which he used with many meanings, particularly to his friends to mean both hello and good-bye. Waaay, Keith!

A Memorial Service will be held at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa 16214 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.