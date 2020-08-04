Keith Alan Van Duzer, of Clarion, PA, and formerly of Lakeview, OR, and Los Altos Hills, CA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, due to heart disease. He was 56 years old.

Son of Victor and Noreen Van Duzer, of Palo Alto, CA, Keith was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Mountain View High School in northern California, spent three years in the US Army Signal Corps at Foot Hood, Texas, and worked a variety of jobs: as a ranch hand, in building demolition and salvage, on a fishing boat in Alaska, making beef jerky, and hunting mushrooms in the forests of Oregon. He was a history buff and a born leader who rose to supervisory roles in most of his jobs. He loved the outdoors and his Chihuahuas. His family and many friends know him for his ready smile, abundant sense of humor, and boundless generosity.

Keith is survived by his parents; his brother, Chet; and his sister, Beth; by his partner, Kayla Neiswonger, and her children Jeremy, Kathleen, and Isaac—whom Keith loved powerfully. Among those whose lives he particularly touched are Sharon, Jacob, and Bethany.

Keith’s favorite word was “Waaay!”, which he used with many meanings, particularly to his friends to mean both hello and good-bye. Waaay, Keith!

A Memorial Service will be held at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa 16214 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

