Rimersburg Man Found Naked on Knox Woman’s Porch

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man is facing charges after being reported naked on a woman’s porch in Beaver Township.

Around 3:08 a.m. on July 22, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a naked male on a known 59-year-old Knox woman’s porch on State Route 338, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Priester was subsequently arrested for drug possession.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Priester through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on July 30:

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Purchase Etc Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

