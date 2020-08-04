O. Fay Wolfgang, 86, of Marienville, died August 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born November 22, 1933 in Kellettville, and was the daughter of the late Lillian Walter.

On January 18, 1954 in Kane, she married Eugene H. Wolfgang. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2020. They enjoyed more than 66 years of marriage together.

Her hobbies included crocheting and embroidering.

Mrs. Wolfgang was a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by five sons, Robert and his wife, Teresa, Michael and his wife, LouAnn, Randy and his wife, Stacy, Richard and his wife, Deb, and Brian and his wife, Tammy; a daughter, Sandra Devore and her husband, Dennis; as well as twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Walters Wolfgang.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Gene, as well as a son, Lee Wolfgang and a grandson, Jason Wolfgang.

Interment and graveside services will be at 1PM Friday, August 7, 2020, at North Forest Cemetery, Forest County, Marienville, PA. with the Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

