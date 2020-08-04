Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 854 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 4, that there are 854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,009.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 28 and August 3 is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases. There were 22,579 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 656 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 100 on ventilators.

There are 7,232 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,156,520 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 4, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/4/20 – 854

8/3/20 – 565

8/2/20 – 654

8/1/20 – 888

7/31/20 – 970

7/30/20 – 860

7/29/20 – 834



LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 188 4 192 6 Butler 605 10 615 15 Clarion 76 1 77 2 Clearfield 141 1 142 0 Crawford 132 1 133 1 Elk 45 1 46 2 Forest 9 0 9 0 Indiana 275 4 279 6 Jefferson 58 2 60 1 McKean 33 0 33 1 Mercer 356 8 364 9 Venango 62 0 62 0 Warren 19 1 20 1

County Case Counts to Date