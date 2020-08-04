Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 854 New Cases Statewide

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 01:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 4, that there are 854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,009.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 28 and August 3 is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases. There were 22,579 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 656 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 100 on ventilators.

There are 7,232 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,156,520 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 4, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/4/20 – 854
8/3/20 – 565
8/2/20 – 654
8/1/20 – 888
7/31/20 – 970
7/30/20 – 860
7/29/20 – 834


LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 188 4 192 6
Butler 605 10 615 15
Clarion 76 1 77 2
Clearfield 141 1 142 0
Crawford 132 1 133 1
Elk 45 1 46 2
Forest 9 0 9 0
Indiana 275 4 279 6
Jefferson 58 2 60 1
McKean 33 0 33 1
Mercer 356 8 364 9
Venango 62 0 62 0
Warren 19 1 20 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 481 8233
Allegheny 8442 114321
Armstrong 192 3966
Beaver 1261 11867
Bedford 133 2722
Berks 5248 30262
Blair 238 10552
Bradford 84 5141
Bucks 7056 59436
Butler 615 13115
Cambria 282 15375
Cameron 6 335
Carbon 364 6564
Centre 359 8967
Chester 4962 47058
Clarion 77 1883
Clearfield 142 3992
Clinton 115 2553
Columbia 464 4978
Crawford 133 4981
Cumberland 1239 18322
Dauphin 2702 27180
Delaware 8956 62518
Elk 46 1785
Erie 1025 17966
Fayette 423 8999
Forest 9 494
Franklin 1294 12767
Fulton 25 755
Greene 110 2867
Huntingdon 290 2986
Indiana 279 5664
Jefferson 60 2214
Juniata 128 1402
Lackawanna 1903 18506
Lancaster 5705 48735
Lawrence 353 5031
Lebanon 1581 12665
Lehigh 4871 39013
Luzerne 3352 30292
Lycoming 342 8015
McKean 33 3094
Mercer 364 7627
Mifflin 111 4253
Monroe 1608 15860
Montgomery 9908 91988
Montour 94 6155
Northampton 3878 36343
Northumberland 416 6528
Perry 120 2587
Philadelphia 26108 170349
Pike 526 4534
Potter 20 832
Schuylkill 900 12216
Snyder 100 1669
Somerset 128 6137
Sullivan 10 289
Susquehanna 212 2800
Tioga 36 2075
Union 191 5736
Venango 62 3250
Warren 20 1726
Washington 773 15514
Wayne 157 3946
Westmoreland 1464 29968
Wyoming 58 1785
York 2365 34782

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718 at 860 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,403 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


