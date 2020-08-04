Police Release Details of Chain Reaction Crash in Route 68 Construction Zone

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in a construction zone on State Route 68 that left three people injured.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:26 a.m. on July 13, involving three vehicles in a work zone on State Route 68 just west of Brook Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by 81-year-old John Habjan, of Clay, West Virginia, and a 2006 Ford F-150 XLT, operated by 53-year-old Fay A. Deloe, of Knox, were both stopped at a traffic signal in the work zone on Route 68 at the time of the crash.

According to police, a 2001 Saturn SL, operated by 45-year-old Krista M. Greenawalt, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on State Route 68 when she rounded a curve and failed to stop, striking Habjan’s vehicle from behind, causing his vehicle to be pushed into Deloe’s vehicle.

Police say Greenawalt and Deloe were both using seat belts, while Habjan was not.

All three drivers suffered suspected minor injures.

Greenawalt and Deloe were both transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Habjan was not transported.

Greenawalt was cited for a speed violation.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 also assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Monday, August 3, 2020.

