Say What?!: Treasure Hunters Find $130,000 Worth Of Silver Coins Behind British Pub

Suffolk, England – A team of treasure hunters using metal detectors in a field behind a British pub discovered an estimated $130,000 worth of coins dating from the 15th to 17th centuries.

Luke Mahoney, 40, said he and friends Dan Hunt and Matt Brown received permission from property owners Charlie and James Buckle to search the 15-acre field behind the Lindey Rose pub in Lindsey, Suffolk, England.

Read the full story here

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.