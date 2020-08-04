SPONSORED: Hold Your Next Event at The Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is offering a Grand Opening Discount from now until their grand opening later this year!

The Grand Opening Discount is up to 75% off of any event that has not yet been booked.

The Haskell House primarily focuses on weddings and receptions, but it is the perfect space for any event such as:

– Bridal Showers



– Baby Showers– Birthday Parties– Anniversary Parties– Rehearsal Dinners– Holiday Parties– New Year’s Eve Parties….AND Much More!

Don’t miss out on your chance at this exclusive offer!

Contact The Haskell House today by email at thehaskellhouse@gmail.com, by phone at 814-227-8054, or by text at 814-227-8054.

Stay up to date on the latest news at The Haskell House by liking their Facebook page.

With a historical background, The Haskell House pulls at the heartstrings of Clarion County natives, young and old.

In the past, this building held Haskell’s Furniture Store, Arnold’s Big Store, a funeral home (caskets were made in the basement), and most recently, Clarion County Probation.

The building is long-standing at 500 Main Street, Clarion – what is known to be the busiest corner in Clarion County.

From the original brick exposed on the walls, to the original tin ceilings, to the original wooden staircases, there is a little bit of history throughout the entire building.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.