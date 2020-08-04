Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Cruelty to Animals Incidents

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating two alleged cruelty to animals incidents that recently occurred in Clarion County.

Cruelty to Animals in Monroe Township

Around 6:54 p.m. on July 29, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched for a call regarding a dog that was left in an unoccupied vehicle at the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say witnesses reported the dog was inside the unattended vehicle, which was shut off with all of the windows fully up. Witnesses also reported that the dog was in distress and was panting.

Police say charges against 67-year-old Gail McClaine, of Clarion, related to the incident are pending.

Cruelty to Animals in Porter Township

On July 23, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an alleged animal cruelty incident involving a known juvenile.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on July 1 at a location on Saint Charles Road in Porter Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 3, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.