State Police Investigating Cruelty to Animals Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating two alleged cruelty to animals incidents that recently occurred in Clarion County.

Cruelty to Animals in Monroe Township

Around 6:54 p.m. on July 29, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched for a call regarding a dog that was left in an unoccupied vehicle at the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say witnesses reported the dog was inside the unattended vehicle, which was shut off with all of the windows fully up. Witnesses also reported that the dog was in distress and was panting.

Police say charges against 67-year-old Gail McClaine, of Clarion, related to the incident are pending.

Cruelty to Animals in Porter Township

On July 23, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an alleged animal cruelty incident involving a known juvenile.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on July 1 at a location on Saint Charles Road in Porter Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.