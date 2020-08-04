State Police Make Several Drug Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently made several drug-related arrests.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Around 9:34 p.m. on July 31, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 28-year-old Amanda Blake, of Mayport, on US 322 near Silver Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say a search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was found inside of it.

Blake was subsequently arrested and charged with drug possession of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Around 1:52 a.m. on July 23, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a back 2004 Nissan 350-Z on State Route 66 near Eberline Road in Clarion Township.

Police say during the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered, and the driver, identified as a 24-year-old Emlenton man, showed signs of impairment.

According to police, charges are pending.

The name of the Emlenton man was not released.

