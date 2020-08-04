Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Make Several Drug Arrests

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrestCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently made several drug-related arrests.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Around 9:34 p.m. on July 31, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 28-year-old Amanda Blake, of Mayport, on US 322 near Silver Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say a search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was found inside of it.

Blake was subsequently arrested and charged with drug possession of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Around 1:52 a.m. on July 23, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a back 2004 Nissan 350-Z on State Route 66 near Eberline Road in Clarion Township.

Police say during the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered, and the driver, identified as a 24-year-old Emlenton man, showed signs of impairment.

According to police, charges are pending.

The name of the Emlenton man was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.