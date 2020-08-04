Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Searching for Three Individuals Involved in Theft

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

WGI_0757VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are searching for three individuals who were involved in a theft in late May.

According to Franklin-based State Police, on May 30, Collin Stone, Tasha Goodman, and an unidentified third individual broke into a structure and stole items from a known victim.

Police say Stone and Goodman have been charged, but police are still attempting to identify the third suspect (pictured above).

The third suspect is described as a white female, medium build, with brown or dark red hair, who was wearing a camo/black and pink jacket at the time of the incident.

Police say the female appeared to be in her late 20s to mid-30s and is likely to be friends/family with Stone and/or Goodman.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Stone or Goodman, or to the identity of the third individual, is requested to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596 and refer to case number PA20-766210.

WGI_0769


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

